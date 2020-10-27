Advertisement

Sunshine returns on Wednesday!

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNSHINE WILL RETURN! After a very cold and dreary and wet October day, it’s nice to know that sunshine is not far away. I expect any lingering drizzle to end this evening, then skies should clear off overnight. That will allow temperatures to fall toward 30, giving us a frost and light freeze by morning. Sunshine, though, will give us a nice-looking day on Wednesday. Clouds return Thursday with a chance of showers in our southern areas. After that, it’s looking partly to mostly sunny, but chilly, through the Halloween weekend...

Tonight: Areas of drizzle ending, then clearing and colder. Low: 30, Wind: SW 4-8

Wednesday: A frost and light freeze first thing, then sunny! High: 53, Wind: SW 6-12

Wednesday night: Becoming cloudy. Low: 38

Thursday: Cloudy and chilly. Slight chance of showers south of US-6. High: 49

Chilly Tuesday weather before sunshine returns Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Chilly conditions Tuesday with thicker cloud cover

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-27-2020 First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
A chilly day Tuesday with cloudy skies

Cold week ahead...

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COLD AUTUMN WEATHER THIS WEEK... As we head through the end of October, through Halloween, and into November, it continues to look colder than normal overall...some days by a lot. Highs most of the time will be in the 40s and 50s, with lows in the 30s. We have a chance for some scattered showers, mainly lake-effect, tonight and Tuesday. Then a good chance for rain showers Thursday afternoon and night. Beside that, the 10 day forecast shows partly to mostly sunny skies the rest of the days...and those days won't be too bad...

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT

Cloudy skies with a minor wind chill Monday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Highs in the 40s feel like the 30s Monday as a few light sprinkles track through Michiana

Scattered showers moving in to start the week

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
A dry Sunday will give way to scattered showers to begin the last week of October. More rain chances are on the way for the second half of the week as well as a slight warm up heading into November.

Scattered showers moving in to start the week

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT

Clouds building on this Sunday

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:34 AM EDT
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Sun and clouds throughout the day with increasing clouds ahead of our next chance for showers Monday. The chilly weather pattern we are in is sticking around through at least the first week of November before a slight warm up could be possible.

Clouds building on this Sunday

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT