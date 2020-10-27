Sunshine returns on Wednesday!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SUNSHINE WILL RETURN! After a very cold and dreary and wet October day, it’s nice to know that sunshine is not far away. I expect any lingering drizzle to end this evening, then skies should clear off overnight. That will allow temperatures to fall toward 30, giving us a frost and light freeze by morning. Sunshine, though, will give us a nice-looking day on Wednesday. Clouds return Thursday with a chance of showers in our southern areas. After that, it’s looking partly to mostly sunny, but chilly, through the Halloween weekend...

Tonight: Areas of drizzle ending, then clearing and colder. Low: 30, Wind: SW 4-8

Wednesday: A frost and light freeze first thing, then sunny! High: 53, Wind: SW 6-12

Wednesday night: Becoming cloudy. Low: 38

Thursday: Cloudy and chilly. Slight chance of showers south of US-6. High: 49

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.