St. Joseph County early voting total more than double than 2016

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With just seven days until Election Day, it is no secret that early voters are making themselves heard in St. Joseph County.

However, anyone who’s voting in 2020, knows waiting in long lines is an expectation and that voting by mail can take some time too. That’s why St. Joseph County Clerk Rita Glenn says getting your votes in early, ahead of a record-setting election, is the only right thing to do.

“We’re telling you to get it done as soon as possible," Glenn says.

Those who do not will have their last chance to cast their ballots from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day, where more than 41 voting centers will available throughout St. Joseph County. For voting center locations, click here.

“If someone gets in line at 5:59, will they be able to vote?", Glenn was asked. “Yes they will...at 5:59 p.m., but we’ll have to see who’s clock that you are going by. Try not to push it to that limit,” Glenn replied.

As for how long it will take to get the votes counted, Glenn says it may be days before candidates know the winners of each race considering the record breaking voting turnout so far.

So far, the total votes in St. Joseph County in 2020 (45,128) are more than double than what they were in 2016 (19,870). In 2020, early in-person voting is up more than 50% (22,105) when compared at this time four years ago (13,446).

But the biggest difference in 2020 coming from mail-in voting where this year’s total (22,693) is more than quadruple than the previous general election (5,963) -- the pandemic having a lot to do with that -- which does not include the 4,157 mail-in ballots that have yet to be accounted for.

“You know, it shows that people care, that they are willing to vote. They just have to take the time and finish the process. We can’t do it all for you. You have to make sure you sign your ballots, that you get them in to us, you are patient while you’re in line, and it’s getting crunch time. We want to make sure your vote counts. We’re very passionate about it and we want you to be passionate about it also," Glenn says.

At this point, officials say it is best to return any remaining mail-in ballots in-person to the County Clerk’s office by noon on Election Day. Voters will not be able to submit mail-in ballots at any of the 41 voting centers in St. Joseph County. Rather, they will be referred to take to the clerk’s office, or asked to surrender their mail-in ballot and vote in-person.

All votes cannot be counted until Election Day on November 3rd. Officials say counting all the votes could take up to four days after the election before winners of each race are announced.

