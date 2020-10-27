South Bend Common Council votes 8-1 to raise police wages

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After much discussion in Monday’s South Bend Common Council meeting, an 8-1 vote has passed ordinance 53-20, which will increase the salary of the city’s police officers by about 9 percent over the course of the next two years.

“What we were trying to accomplish is to better recruit and retain officers, to better incentivize residency in the city as well as be regionally competitive," 5th District Council Member Jake Teshka said.

Council members who worked on this say they spent an extensive amount of time crafting this bill.

“I promise you this was not a rushed process. We took a lot of time and went through, sometimes painstakingly, line by line and sentence by sentence," 6th District Council Member Sheila Niezgodski said.

The residency incentive for officers who live in the city of South Bend will also be increasing from $400 per year to $3000 per year by 2022.

“We believe that the incentive for that will help people within the police department, perhaps, want to move to the city and live in the city where they work," Niezgodski said.

Some council members shared concerns with parts of the bill.

“We are in the middle of a national movement to demilitarize our police departments, and I just think that this is a rather inappropriate thing to have in this bill at this time, keeping in the forefront of what is being demanded on the national level," Council Member At-Large Lori Hamman said.

But ultimately, the ordinance has passed.

