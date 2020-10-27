Remembering Declan Sullivan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ten years ago today, Notre Dame student photographer Declan Sullivan died when a tower he was standing on to record football practice fell over.

Shortly after the tragedy, Forbes estimated that the university could face a $30 million lawsuit from his family.

Instead, the school never faced a civil suit in the matter.

The school investigated immediately and found that “no one acted in disregard for safety,” but IOSHA levied a fine in the high five figures.

In memory of Declan, the Sullivans founded a charitable foundation to benefit young people, and Notre Dame created a scholarship to assist students with similar interests as Declan.

