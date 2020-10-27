Advertisement

Rams dominate matchup of tough defenses, beat Bears 24-10

Eddie Jackson returned a fumble 8 yards for Chicago’s only touchdown with 7:30 to play
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles Rams won a matchup of dominant defenses, beating the Chicago Bears 24-10. Josh Reynolds and Gerald Everett caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff, and Malcolm Brown rushed for a score as the Rams stayed unbeaten at SoFi Stadium. Taylor Rapp made an end-zone interception on a pass deflection by Troy Hill while the Rams held Chicago to 182 yards in the first three quarters and built a 24-3 lead. Eddie Jackson returned a fumble 8 yards for Chicago’s only touchdown with 7:30 to play.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Notre Dame

Niele Ivey wants to establish culture in practice leading up to the season

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Ivey says she’s already been seeing some promising signs so far in practice.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame wants to get Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy ‘right” after another hamstring setback

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
It is unlikely that Lenzy plays on Saturday against Georgia Tech.

Notre Dame

Ian Book, Liam Eichenberg earn weekly ACC honors

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
This is the fourth and fifth time Notre Dame football has been awarded weekly ACC honors in 2020.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame focused on Georgia Tech but also looking ahead to Clemson

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says he hasn’t specifically mentioned Clemson to his team ahead of Georgia Tech but his team knows what’s at stake.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Niele Ivey grateful to be back at Notre Dame

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Ivey is all smiles to be back in the Bend but she means business too.

Sports

Niele Ivey grateful to be back at Notre Dame

Updated: 13 hours ago
Niele Ivey grateful to be back at Notre Dame

Sports

Niele Ivey wants to establish culture in practice leading up to the season

Updated: 13 hours ago
Niele Ivey wants to establish culture in practice leading up to the season

Nfl

Lions stun Falcons 23-22 after letting Atlanta score late TD

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Matthew Stafford connected with T.J. Hockenson on an 11-yard touchdown pass as time expired and Matt Prater booted a 48-yard extra point to give the Detroit Lions a stunning 23-22 victory over Atlanta.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly challenges Irish players to raise their compete level

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Head coach Brian Kelly says he’s challenging his players to elevate their compete level and not just focus on winning games.

Notre Dame

Irish offense explodes against Pitt

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
The Irish had a balanced offense Saturday getting it done on the ground and in the air.