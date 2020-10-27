Advertisement

President Trump holding campaign rally in Lansing today

Up for grabs are Michigan’s 16 electoral votes; potentially the difference between victory and defeat on the path to 270.
(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Trump is on the campaign trail with only a week left until election day. Today he’s stopping in Lansing, as Michigan remains one of the key states for both candidates on the path to the presidency.

This will be President Trump’s second visit to Michigan this month, adding on to the trip he made to Muskegon earlier. Former Vice President Joe Biden also has plans to campaign in the state with an event scheduled for Oct. 31.

Up for grabs are Michigan’s 16 electoral votes; potentially the difference between victory and defeat for either candidate on the path to 270. In 2016 the state went to Trump, although some polls suggest that Biden is currently favored.

Although both candidates are keeping up a steady pace of campaign events, many votes have already been cast in the 2020 presidential election. With COVID-19 still a major factor, and with higher infection rates in recent months, health authorities are encouraging voters to avoid crowds as much as possible and vote absentee. Although millions of votes have already been cast, they cannot be counted until election day.

Those who have yet to decide, or who still might be encouraged to spare the time to vote, are who the candidates are aiming to sway over the next week.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Attorney general candidate calls for Indiana to legalize pot

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic candidate for Indiana attorney general is calling on the state to legalize marijuana, saying that doing so would reduce the state’s prison and jail populations and generate millions of dollars for public education.

Indiana

Indiana governor candidates debating as virus troubles grow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The three candidates for Indiana governor are meeting for their last televised debate Tuesday night, one week ahead of Election Day.

News

Chilly Tuesday weather before sunshine returns Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Chilly conditions Tuesday with thicker cloud cover

News

Granger family transforms home into haunted attraction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
One Granger family is going all out for Halloween, and they want to include the community too.

Latest News

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-27-2020 First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
A chilly day Tuesday with cloudy skies

Indiana

North Liberty community celebrates local legend’s 80th birthday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Gene Patrick, North Liberty’s former fire chief, is turning 80 years old, and 16 News Now was on the scene for his surprise celebration.

News

South Bend Common Council votes 8-1 to raise police wages

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
After much discussion in Monday’s South Bend Common Council meeting, an 8-1 vote has passed ordinance 53-20, which will increase the salary of the city’s police officers by about 9 percent over the course of the next two years.

News

Annual Cops and Goblins trick-or-treating held at Four Winds Field

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The annual Cops and Goblins trick-or-treating event was held at Four Winds Field in South Bend Monday evening.

News

Father of missing South Bend teen asks for community’s help

Updated: 15 hours ago
Father of missing South Bend teen asks for community’s help

News

ND Students Killed Latest

Updated: 17 hours ago
ND Students Killed Latest