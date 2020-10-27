Advertisement

Pete Buttigieg appears in Rock the Vote music video

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tenacious D has released a cover of Rocky Horror Picture Show’s “Time Warp” to help support Rock the Vote.

In the accompanying music video — which features Jack Black in some very on-point Rocky Horror costumes — the band gets a little help from their friends in getting out the vote, including one who is very familiar here in Michiana.

There he is, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

He was also joined in the video by fellow former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren.

A limited-edition vinyl single is being sold through the Tenacious D webstore.

