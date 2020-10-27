Advertisement

Notre Dame wants to get Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy ‘right” after another hamstring setback

It is unlikely that Lenzy plays on Saturday against Georgia Tech
Lenzy says being the first player to ever wear the number was enticing, plus he’s from Oregon and the number zero looks like an “O.”(Notre Dame Athletics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is nearly halfway through the season and the Fighting Irish wide receiving corps is starting to get banged up.

Kevin Austin will be out for the season after re-breaking his foot, and now another wide receiver could miss some time.

With six minutes left in the fourth quarter with the Irish up by more than 40 points, wide receiver Braden Lenzy re-injured his hamstring on a deep route against Pitt.

Kelly says this has been a lingering issue for Lenzy. It’s what kept him out of the season opener against Duke.

It is unlikely that Lenzy plays on Saturday against Georgia Tech. Kelly does not want to rush him back until he’s able to play at full strength.

“We need to get him right,” Kelly said. “He is a speed player. He’s a guy that is best when he’s able to go 100 percent. He’s been a warrior. He’s been tough and gritty and most guys that are quote unquote guys that have great speed, they don’t handle it the way he’s handled it. He’s handled it this energy in a manner that he’s gotten out there and fought through it. We need to really think about getting him right before we get him back into a competitive situation.”

We’ll continue to update you on Lenzy’s status here at WNDU.

Kelly also announced that cornerback TaRiq Bracy was back at practice this week and wide receiver Lawrence Keys will be playing a competitive role this week.

Keys played limited snaps against Pitt after being in concussion protocol.

