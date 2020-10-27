Advertisement

Notre Dame football team has 2 players test positive for coronavirus

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Two players have tested positive after 248 tests were given last week.

However, neither of those players traveled to last weekend’s game in Pittsburgh.

The team says three players are currently in isolation while one player is in quarantine through contact tracing.

The Fighting Irish will travel to Atlanta this upcoming Saturday to take on Georgia Tech.

Two players have tested positive after 248 tests were given last week.
Two players have tested positive after 248 tests were given last week.(WNDU)

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nfl

Rams dominate matchup of tough defenses, beat Bears 24-10

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eddie Jackson returned a fumble 8 yards for Chicago’s only touchdown with 7:30 to play.

Notre Dame

Niele Ivey wants to establish culture in practice leading up to the season

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Ivey says she’s already been seeing some promising signs so far in practice.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame wants to get Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy ‘right” after another hamstring setback

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
It is unlikely that Lenzy plays on Saturday against Georgia Tech.

Notre Dame

Ian Book, Liam Eichenberg earn weekly ACC honors

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
This is the fourth and fifth time Notre Dame football has been awarded weekly ACC honors in 2020.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame focused on Georgia Tech but also looking ahead to Clemson

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says he hasn’t specifically mentioned Clemson to his team ahead of Georgia Tech but his team knows what’s at stake.

Notre Dame

Niele Ivey grateful to be back at Notre Dame

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Ivey is all smiles to be back in the Bend but she means business too.

Sports

Niele Ivey grateful to be back at Notre Dame

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT
Niele Ivey grateful to be back at Notre Dame

Sports

Niele Ivey wants to establish culture in practice leading up to the season

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
Niele Ivey wants to establish culture in practice leading up to the season

Nfl

Lions stun Falcons 23-22 after letting Atlanta score late TD

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Matthew Stafford connected with T.J. Hockenson on an 11-yard touchdown pass as time expired and Matt Prater booted a 48-yard extra point to give the Detroit Lions a stunning 23-22 victory over Atlanta.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly challenges Irish players to raise their compete level

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:58 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
Head coach Brian Kelly says he’s challenging his players to elevate their compete level and not just focus on winning games.