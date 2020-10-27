Notre Dame football team has 2 players test positive for coronavirus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Two players have tested positive after 248 tests were given last week.

However, neither of those players traveled to last weekend’s game in Pittsburgh.

The team says three players are currently in isolation while one player is in quarantine through contact tracing.

The Fighting Irish will travel to Atlanta this upcoming Saturday to take on Georgia Tech.

