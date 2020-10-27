Advertisement

North Liberty community celebrates local legend’s 80th birthday

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Gene Patrick, North Liberty’s former fire chief, is turning 80 years old, and 16 News Now was on the scene for his surprise celebration.

Friends and family gathered to do a drive-by parade to celebrate Patrick’s birthday.

16 News Now spoke with some who had nothing but kind words to say about this local legend.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Bend Common Council votes 8-1 to raise police wages

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
After much discussion in Monday’s South Bend Common Council meeting, an 8-1 vote has passed ordinance 53-20, which will increase the salary of the city’s police officers by about 9 percent over the course of the next two years.

News

Annual Cops and Goblins trick-or-treating held at Four Winds Field

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Carly Miller
The annual Cops and Goblins trick-or-treating event was held at Four Winds Field in South Bend Monday evening.

News

Father of missing South Bend teen asks for community’s help

Updated: 2 hours ago
Father of missing South Bend teen asks for community’s help

News

ND Students Killed Latest

Updated: 3 hours ago
ND Students Killed Latest

Latest News

News

LATEST: ND students killed, minivan goes into home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
It was a devastating scene for those who live near Ironwood and Bulla Road.

Forecast

Cold week ahead...

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
COLD AUTUMN WEATHER THIS WEEK... As we head through the end of October, through Halloween, and into November, it continues to look colder than normal overall...some days by a lot. Highs most of the time will be in the 40s and 50s, with lows in the 30s. We have a chance for some scattered showers, mainly lake-effect, tonight and Tuesday. Then a good chance for rain showers Thursday afternoon and night. Beside that, the 10 day forecast shows partly to mostly sunny skies the rest of the days...and those days won't be too bad...

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Indiana

One dead in LaPorte County rollover crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
One man is dead after a rollover crash this past weekend in LaPorte County.

News

Nappanee man earns award for saving neighbors life

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
A Michiana man is being honored today for helping save the life of a neighbor who went into cardiac arrest last month.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Brushing, flossing help psoriasis?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
In today's Medical Moment, new research shows why good oral health may make a difference for people with psoriasis.