No leaf burning allowed in 2020 in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - COVID-19 leaves zero tolerance for leaf burning in St. Joseph County this year.

The county commissioners normally set aside seven days in the spring and fall when leaf burning is allowed.

But as 16 News Now reporter Mark Peterson tells us, that will not happen this year.

The move should not come as a complete surprise.

The spring burn amnesty period was cancelled in April.

The possibility of having one in November was shot down by unanimous vote this morning.

In the middle of a respiratory pandemic, the very thought of lighting up leaves suddenly seems unthinkable.

“Some people think it’s nostalgic some people think it’s cute, some people feel desperate like they’ve got nothing else to do with their leaves. But you know when you have trees leaves are a responsibility. Cover with leaf vacuum, and burning them is just wrong and stupid,” said Dave Thomas, St. Joseph County Commissioner.

On one hand, the absence of the leaf burning option comes at a time when residents here and elsewhere are being forced to pay out of pocket for curbside leaf pickup.

But it also comes at a time when being outdoors is supposed to be one of the best ways to avoid becoming a party to the pandemic.

“I get complaints from people that drive into Elkhart, we can’t see we can’t breath because there’s so many leaves burning in Elkhart. So, That’s another thing I don’t want that I want everyone to be able to breath and see here in St. Joseph County too,” said Deborah Fleming, St. Joseph County Commissioner.

“Burning leaves is wrong and it’s people are it’s like it used to be very common to smoke in buildings now people don’t smoke in buildings. So as time gets better people are more respectful of other people’s health,” Thomas said.

For now, the total ban on leaf burning in St. Joseph County only covers 2020, and officials say it’s not too late to register for curbside pickup.

