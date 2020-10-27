Niele Ivey wants to establish culture in practice leading up to the season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s basketball team has been practicing for just under two weeks under first year head coach Niele Ivey.

One of the goals for Ivey before the season is to establish a culture for the program after the Irish had their first losing season since 1991 last year.

Ivey says she’s already been seeing some promising signs so far in practice.

"They come in every day with a hunger,' Ivey said. “They want to get better. That’s exactly the culture I wanted to bring coming back. That’s what I would say is the identity of my team. They compete and they work hard. That’s something that I’m very intense. I was always a passionate assistant coach but definitely feel the same way as being a head coach. I bring my passion and energy every day. I read energy. That’s something that is very important to me. I always make sure that they come in ready with a good attitude, good energy and ready to work.”

Ivey also said the schedule for the season should be released soon. She knows the Irish will play a 20-game ACC schedule that starts on December 10th.

Notre Dame will also play four-to-five nonconference games.

