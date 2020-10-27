Michigan reports 2,367 more coronavirus cases, 28* deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 2,367 more coronavirus cases and 28* more deaths on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced include 8 identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been 7,239 deaths and 164,274 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Saturday and Sunday: 29 more coronavirus deaths, 3,881* more cases reported. (*Note on cases (10/26/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 24. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1940 per day.)

Friday: 18 more coronavirus deaths, 1,826 more cases reported.

Thursday: 43 more coronavirus deaths, 1,873 more cases reported.

Wednesday: 33 more coronavirus deaths, 1,597 more cases reported.

Berrien County has had 80 (+0) deaths and 2,810 (+39) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 24 (+0) deaths and 1,015 (+30) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 21 (+4) deaths and 1,210 (+10) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.