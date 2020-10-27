Medical Moment: Liver transplants for kids

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New ways to save the lives of children who need a transplant.

Each year, thousands of children, from babies to teens, need a new liver.

As in adults, many come from a deceased donor and the wait can be long.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, new breakthroughs are helping more children get the lifesaving liver they so desperately need.

New protocols are also being put into effect this year.

Previously, if a child died, their liver would not necessarily go to another child.

But now, a new rule has been passed that if a child dies, their liver is offered nationwide to pediatric patients before going to an adult on the liver transplant waiting list.

