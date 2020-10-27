Advertisement

Indiana reports 51 more coronavirus deaths, 2,062 new cases

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7%.
Indiana's 7-day positivity rate is 7%.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana is reporting 51 more coronavirus-related deaths as the state’s new coronavirus infections topped 2,000 for the sixth straight day and its COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at the highest level since April.

The new deaths reported Tuesday by the state health department occurred over several days, raising Indiana’s pandemic toll to 4,194, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

Indiana reached a seven-day rolling average of 26 daily deaths last Wednesday, the highest level since May.

Another 2,062 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Indiana’s average daily number of new confirmed COVD-19 cases reached 2,282 as of Monday, up about 166% from a month ago.

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 2,062 more coronavirus cases and 51 more deaths on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,958 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 166,564 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 2,009 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 2,175 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 24 more coronavirus deaths and 2,765 more cases were reported.

Friday: 27 more coronavirus deaths and 2,519 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,589 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths and 1,766 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 9,725 (+121) cases and 181 (+11) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 9,402 (+140) cases and 142 (+4) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,414 (+22) cases and 64 (+3) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 2,103 (+91) cases and 29 (+2) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,490 (+17) cases and 28 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 828 (+11) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 460 (+17) cases and 8 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 395 (+2) cases and 5 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 179 (+5) cases and 3 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.



