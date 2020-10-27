Indiana governor candidates debating as virus troubles grow

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The three candidates for Indiana governor are meeting for their last televised debate Tuesday night, one week ahead of Election Day.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb faced criticism of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic from Democratic challenger Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater during a debate last week.

Since then, the state has continued to face steep increases in coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations stretching back to when Holcomb lifted nearly all of COVID-19 restrictions last month.

The three candidates are to take part in the hourlong debate from separate areas of the WFYI-TV studio in Indianapolis because of COVID-19 precautions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)