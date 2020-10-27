Advertisement

Granger family transforms home into haunted attraction

By Melissa Stephens
Oct. 27, 2020
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - One Granger family is going all out for Halloween, and they want to include the community too.

The Hoke family has been decorating their home for 10 years and decided to create a haunted house called the Chamber of Souls.

Because of COVID-19 this year, they decided to just decorate the outside of their home for people to walk or drive by.

Features include Michael Myers, Pennywise from IT and a nightly pumpkin show.

John Hoke even re-surfaced the entire front of the house.

“It took about, about a month and a half,” said Hoke. “And we got boards on the windows, and I just got it all but that top peak up there.”

The Hoke family says they love the joy their home brings to others, especially kids.

You can see their spooky house lit up each evening from dusk until 11 p.m. through Halloween.

The nightly Pumpkin Show starts at 7:15.

The home is located at 14791 Copper Penny Drive in Granger. For more information, visit their Instagram page.

