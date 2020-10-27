Former South Bend police officer will not serve jail time

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former South Bend police officer Ryan O’Neill won’t serve any time in jail after he pleaded guilty to felony ghost employment last month.

The 44-year-old admitted to paying a woman $20 for a sexual encounter while he was on duty in May of 2019.

In an agreement, official misconduct and public indecency charges were dropped.

He will serve up to two years probation.

The encounter happened one month before O’Neill shot and killed 54-year-old Eric Logan, but came to light later, as a special prosecutor was starting his investigation of the controversial shooting.

