Driver in Notre Dame student crash released from hospital
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re continuing to follow the tragic news from over the weekend as three Notre Dame students were hit by a minivan early Saturday morning.
Two students died.
But an uplifting update to share with you.
We’re learning the third student was released from the hospital yesterday.
The driver, 25-year-old Justin Cavallo, was driving on Ironwood when he hit the three students and then crashed into a house.
The FACT team is continuing to investigate.
Autopsies are scheduled for the two students today.
We will continue to update you both on-air and online as this tragic story develops.
