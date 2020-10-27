Driver in Notre Dame student crash released from hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re continuing to follow the tragic news from over the weekend as three Notre Dame students were hit by a minivan early Saturday morning.

Two students died.

But an uplifting update to share with you.

We’re learning the third student was released from the hospital yesterday.

The driver, 25-year-old Justin Cavallo, was driving on Ironwood when he hit the three students and then crashed into a house.

The FACT team is continuing to investigate.

Autopsies are scheduled for the two students today.

We will continue to update you both on-air and online as this tragic story develops.

