Chilly Tuesday weather before sunshine returns Wednesday

Temperatures more than 15 degrees below average
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:

A wintry mix on the radar early with no accumulation expected. Some slick spots on roads may develop as temperatures hover in the upper 30s.

Afternoon highs reach the middle 40s under cloudy skies. We may have a late-day peek of sunshine before sunset.

TONIGHT:

Overnight lows in the low 30s with clearing skies. A chilly start to your Wednesday!

TOMORROW:

A cold morning, followed by a beautiful afternoon. We’re dry, sunny, pleasant. High temperatures reach the middle 50s.

