Attorney general candidate calls for Indiana to legalize pot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Democratic candidate for Indiana attorney general is calling on the state to legalize marijuana, saying that doing so would reduce the state’s prison and jail populations and generate millions of dollars for public education.

Jonathan Weinzapfel said Monday in a statement he believes that if Indiana lawmakers approved regulated marijuana sales to adults, it would help the state recover economically from the coronavirus pandemic and reduce “jail overcrowding across the state.”

The former Evansville mayor noted that neighboring Illinois and Michigan have already legalized recreational use of marijuana, while neighboring Ohio permits medical marijuana.

Weinzapfel faces former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita in the November election.

