Advertisement

Attorney general candidate calls for Indiana to legalize pot

Photo: PublicDomainPictures.net / MGN
Photo: PublicDomainPictures.net / MGN(KNOE)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Democratic candidate for Indiana attorney general is calling on the state to legalize marijuana, saying that doing so would reduce the state’s prison and jail populations and generate millions of dollars for public education.

Jonathan Weinzapfel said Monday in a statement he believes that if Indiana lawmakers approved regulated marijuana sales to adults, it would help the state recover economically from the coronavirus pandemic and reduce “jail overcrowding across the state.”

The former Evansville mayor noted that neighboring Illinois and Michigan have already legalized recreational use of marijuana, while neighboring Ohio permits medical marijuana.

Weinzapfel faces former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita in the November election.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana governor candidates debating as virus troubles grow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The three candidates for Indiana governor are meeting for their last televised debate Tuesday night, one week ahead of Election Day.

News

Chilly Tuesday weather before sunshine returns Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Chilly conditions Tuesday with thicker cloud cover

Michigan

President Trump holding campaign rally in Lansing today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Up for grabs are Michigan’s 16 electoral votes; potentially the difference between victory and defeat on the path to 270.

News

Granger family transforms home into haunted attraction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
One Granger family is going all out for Halloween, and they want to include the community too.

Latest News

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-27-2020 First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
A chilly day Tuesday with cloudy skies

Indiana

North Liberty community celebrates local legend’s 80th birthday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Gene Patrick, North Liberty’s former fire chief, is turning 80 years old, and 16 News Now was on the scene for his surprise celebration.

News

South Bend Common Council votes 8-1 to raise police wages

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
After much discussion in Monday’s South Bend Common Council meeting, an 8-1 vote has passed ordinance 53-20, which will increase the salary of the city’s police officers by about 9 percent over the course of the next two years.

News

Annual Cops and Goblins trick-or-treating held at Four Winds Field

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The annual Cops and Goblins trick-or-treating event was held at Four Winds Field in South Bend Monday evening.

News

Father of missing South Bend teen asks for community’s help

Updated: 15 hours ago
Father of missing South Bend teen asks for community’s help

News

ND Students Killed Latest

Updated: 17 hours ago
ND Students Killed Latest