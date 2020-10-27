Area hospitals overwhelmed with record numbers of Covid patients

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Area hospitals are at – or exceeding - capacity after more people are being admitted for coronavirus complications. On Tuesday afternoon, Memorial Hospital didn’t have enough beds but things would change in the coming hours.

“By this evening, when the people from the day leave that were going home today, then we’ll have enough room for people who’ve come in during the day today,” explained Dr. Dale Patterson, MD, the Vice President of Medical Affairs at Memorial.

Patterson said it seems every day, Beacon Health System hospitals are admitting record-numbers of Covid-19 patients. Currently, Elkhart General has 51 patients; Memorial has 37; while Bremen has six.

Two Thursdays ago, Patterson said patients were diverted to other hospitals if they didn’t suffer trauma or have stroke symptoms. The diversion lasted for a little over 24 hours.

“We’re the facility that’s best able to handle those patients so we have to keep the capacity to do that,” he said.

Over the last two weeks, St. Joseph Health System has seen an increase in Covid patients, from 40 to 50. No one is on a ventilator, but as of Monday, six people were in the ICU.

In the last week, six people have died from Covid at Goshen Hospital – more than any week so far, officials reported. Currently, they have between 23 and 26 Covid patients, with more people requiring ventilators.

At this pace, Patterson worries Memorial won’t have enough staff to handle all of the patients.

“We have more people who are home sick and more people who are off work because they’re sick than we’ve had previously, too, which stresses our staff and makes it harder for us to open more beds or open more units,” he said.

Patterson said many patients have contracted the virus from small gatherings, so he advises people to avoid those and heed to wearing face masks along with practicing social distancing.

