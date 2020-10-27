Annual Cops and Goblins trick-or-treating held at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Cops and Goblins trick-or-treating event was held at Four Winds Field in South Bend Monday evening.

The gates opened at 5, and kids were able to safely trick or treat as everyone at the event was wearing a mask, and lines were spread out.

Tickets were required for the event as well to limit the number of people to 3,000.

The South Bend Police Department says this is one of the events they look forward to the most each year.

“It’s so important because these individuals in our community finally get to interact with officers when they’re not doing routine police work. They get actually to meet them as you or I would, as actual humans, as dads. So many of them have their kids here. So, it’s just nice to create that bond when it doesn’t have to involve police work all the time," South Bend Police Department Media Liaison Christine Karsten said.

Trick-or-treaters were at the Cops and Goblins event filling their bags with candy until 7:30 p.m.

