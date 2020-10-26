Advertisement

US court backs Indiana’s limits on voting time extensions

(WCJB)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
INDIANANPOLIS (AP) - A federal appeals court has upheld a law unique to Indiana that prohibits voters from asking county judges to extend voting hours beyond the state’s 6 p.m. closing time because of Election Day troubles.

The ruling throws out a federal judge’s decision last month against the law passed in 2019 by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature.

The law prohibits anyone other than a county election board, which oversee voting matters, from requesting court orders to extend voting hours.

The appeals court ruled that the law “does not place any burden on Indiana residents' constitutional right to cast a ballot.”

