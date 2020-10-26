Two men injured by gunfire outside of Benton Harbor bar
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Police say two men were injured by gunfire outside of a Benton Harbor bar.
Officers responded to Smokes Lounge on 250 N. Fair at 2:20 a.m. Monday. Both victims were taken to Spectrum Lakeland in St. Joe for treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.
Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about what happened is asked to contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867) or provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app.
