South Bend area Toys for Tots in need

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holidays are right around the corner, and the South Bend area Toys for Tots needs your help collecting toys throughout the community.

If you’re a business or organization that would like to become a toy drop site, please contact Toys for Tots.

You can find them online here, or you can email them at south.bend.in@toysfortots.org.

And a reminder, WNDU-TV will be hosting our annual Toys for Tots drive on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 7 to 10 a.m.

We’ll have COVID-safe toy drop locations in Elkhart, Warsaw, Stevensville-Michigan, and right here at the WNDU-TV studios.

