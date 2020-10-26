Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Raelynn Pebernat, a 15-year-old who is missing from Huntington, Indiana.

That’s about 35 miles southeast of Warsaw.

From Huntington Police Department:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Raelynn Pebernat, a 15 year old white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a purple shirt, jeans and black boots.

Raelynn is missing from Huntington, Indiana which is 105 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 8:00 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Raelynn Pebernat, contact the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-8316 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

