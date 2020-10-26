Advertisement

Rochester teen accused of planning school shooting appears in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Rochester teen accused of planning a school shooting appears in court.

18-year-old John Schultz is today is one of two teens being charged with conspiracy of murder and intimidation.

The Fulton County prosecutor says the two were trying to copy the Columbine shooting.

A jury trial for Schultz is scheduled for Jan. 26.

