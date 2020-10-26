One injured in shooting in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a shooting in Benton Township that left one person injured.

It happened in the 1200 block of Blossom Lane, near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Plum Court, on Sunday.

Police found a 22-year-old shot in his lower-right torso. He was taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland to be treated, and is expected to survive.

A suspect has not yet been located. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Benton Township Police Department at (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.