One dead in LaPorte County rollover crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPORTE COUNTY Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a rollover crash this past weekend in LaPorte County.

Police say 33-year-old Robert Comer of Michigan City drove past the center line on County Road 675 North and went off the road.

Comer’s vehicle then hit a concrete culvert and rolled over into a water filled drainage ditch.

Police say comer was trapped inside and died at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

