Notre Dame focused on Georgia Tech but also looking ahead to Clemson

Kelly says he hasn't specifically mentioned Clemson to his team ahead of Georgia Tech but his team knows what's at stake
Kelly says he hasn’t specifically mentioned Clemson to his team ahead of Georgia Tech but his team knows what’s at stake.
Kelly says he hasn’t specifically mentioned Clemson to his team ahead of Georgia Tech but his team knows what’s at stake.(Notre Dame Athletics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After the 45-3 win over Pitt on Saturday, Brian Kelly said he’s not just interested in winning football games, Notre Dame is interested in being a championship football team.

Kelly says he challenged the team to raise their compete level saying the Irish need to play at an elite level all of the time. He even said they are looking ahead to next week’s game against Clemson, a program that has been one of the best in college football over the past few seasons.

Kelly says he hasn’t specifically mentioned Clemson to his team ahead of Georgia Tech but his team knows what’s at stake.

“The acronym W.I.N. is ‘what’s important now’ but it also means ‘what’s important next,'” Kelly said. “Certainly we are going to prepare the right way for Georgia Tech and that’s what’s important now but the way you play and how you play sets you up for what’s next. What’s next is what you need to do to win a championship and who you have to play down the road. That was implicit in that conversation without having to say, ‘Hey guys, in a couple of weeks, we’re playing Clemson. Wink. Wink. Wink.’”

But before the Irish get to Clemson, they’ll have to play Georgia Tech first.

That will be a 3:30 PM kick this Saturday on ABC. Dave Pasch and former Domer Mike Golic will be on the call for the broadcast.

