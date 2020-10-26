Notre Dame Day celebration raises money for campus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a special celebration of the University of Notre Dame.

Notre Dame Day is normally held in the spring but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The Notre Dame family will compete to raise money for their favorite areas of campus.

A live broadcast will tell stories of students, professors, alumni, and friends of Notre Dame who are making an impact all over the world.

The broadcast starts tonight at 6:42 and ends at 12:11 a.m.

The broadcast will be live at the same exact time tomorrow night.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.