Niele Ivey grateful to be back at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Year 1 of the Niele Ivey Era for Notre Dame women’s basketball started back on October 14th when the Fighting Irish had its first practice of the season.

Ivey says she is incredibly grateful to lead the Notre Dame women’s basketball program and follow in Muffet McGraw’s footsteps.

Ivey is all smiles to be back in the Bend but she means business too.

“[I have] a lot of smiles because of where I am and what I am talking about,” Ivey said. “Notre Dame is just a special place for me so just every day is a blessing for me so that’s where all my smiles are coming from. In practice, my smiles they don’t last the entire practice I will be honest. I am very intense but again, it is a joy to be here. I understand how blessed I am.”

Ivey also said the schedule for the season should be released soon. She knows the Irish will play a 20-game ACC schedule that starts on December 10th.

Notre Dame will also play four-to-five nonconference games.

