Nappanee man earns award for saving neighbors life

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michiana man is being honored today for helping save the life of a neighbor who went into cardiac arrest last month.

Nappanee EMT Bob Ivan was returning home from a call when his neighbor, Tim Schmucker, went into cardiac arrest.

That’s when Bob jumped into action, performing CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Miraculously, Tim survived and today, Nappannee’s Mayor presented Bob with an award for heroic actions.

Tim says he wouldn’t be here today without the lifesaving actions of his neighbor and friend.

