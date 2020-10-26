Advertisement

Michigan reports 3,881* more coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

Michigan health officials reported 3,881* more coronavirus cases and 29 more deaths on Monday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
*Note on cases (10/26/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 24.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1940 per day.

There have been 7,211 deaths and 161,907 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 18 more coronavirus deaths, 1,826 more cases reported.

Thursday: 43 more coronavirus deaths, 1,873 more cases reported.

Wednesday: 33 more coronavirus deaths, 1,597 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 22* more coronavirus deaths, 1,586 more cases reported. *The deaths announced today include 1 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 80 deaths and 2,771 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 24 deaths and 985 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 17 deaths and 1,200 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

