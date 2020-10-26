Advertisement

Medical Moment: Brushing, flossing help psoriasis?

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In today’s Medical Moment, new research shows why good oral health may make a difference for people with psoriasis.

About seven and a half million Americans have psoriasis, and about 40 percent also have joint inflammation, producing painful arthritis symptoms.

Now, scientists are looking into a surprising potential cause for the condition and some preventive measures that you can take.

The Ohio State University study also reinforced earlier studies that found smoking and obesity could be predictors of the condition.

