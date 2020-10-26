Man who stabbed son, shot at police in Wabash dies

WABASH, Ind. (WNDU) - We have new developments in a stabbing case out of Wabash.

The man who stabbed his son earlier this month before shooting at police has now died.

Police were responding to a domestic call when 32-year-old William Sendelbach stabbed and killed his 10-year-old son and fired multiple rounds at police.

Sendelbach shot an officer in the leg and officials fired back at him.

The criminal case has been dropped since his death.

An autopsy is pending.

