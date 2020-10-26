Advertisement

Local Catholic church holds prayer event for Notre Dame students killed in crash

Local Catholic church holds prayer event for Notre Dame students killed in crash
Local Catholic church holds prayer event for Notre Dame students killed in crash(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:16 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People at a South Bend Catholic Church gathered to pray for yesterday’s fatal crash that took the lives of two Notre Dame students and left another hospitalized.

After the Saturday morning crash that killed Notre Dame students Valeria Espinel and Olivia Rojas and left Eduardo Calderon in critical condition, about 30 people from Little Flower Catholic Church gathered today for a time of prayer near the site where it all happened.

The church’s pastor says the man whose house was crashed into came over and spoke with them during the time of prayer as well.

“It was really, really special for us to see how making that little choice to do this time of prayer ended up helping him in his healing process because he saw things that are not easy to forget," he said.

Father Terry says that, because of how close the crash was to the church, they felt inclined to put together this time of prayer even on short notice.

