LATEST: ND students killed, minivan goes into home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

We’re continuing to follow the tragic news from this weekend, three Notre Dame students were hit by a minivan early Saturday morning two are dead and a third student remains in critical condition.

It was a devastating scene for those who live near Ironwood and Bulla Road.

Valeria Espinel and Olivia Laura Rojas both first-year students at Notre Dame were killed just after 4:00 Saturday morning. A third student, Eduardo Jose Elias Calderon, remains in critical condition.

“There are houses over here that are rentals to students, you are asking students to cross that busy road and these students crossed at the middle of the night where no one could see them, and they got killed, Keep the students as close to campus as you can," Chris Samuels-Wade says. She lives near Bulla Rd and Ironwood

The driver was 25-year-old Justin Cavallo of South Bend. He was traveling south on Ironwood in a Toyota Sienna minivan when he struck those three students, then veered into a house.

16 News Now spoke with the man who lives at that home who did not want to appear on camera, but says that minivan crashed into his home right by his bedroom window. When he looked outside, he says what he saw will stay with him, fighting back tears he tells me he saw Espinel and Rojas in the road, pronounced dead at the scene.

“From what I understand those bodies were there forever waiting to be moved and to find that out as a parent, I would be devastated to know that my kids were killed on a busy intersection." Samuels-Wade adds.

The Fatal Alcohol Crash Team says this incident remains under investigation. They’re waiting on toxicology results and we’re told that autopsies for those two students are scheduled for Tuesday. No charges have been filed so far.

