Advertisement

KFC brings back chicken-scented firelogs for the holidays

Warm, cozy and delicious
The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.
The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.(Source: KFC, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Who needs chestnuts roasting on an open fire when you’ve got the colonel’s 11 herbs and spices?

For the third year in a row, a KFC limited-edition firelog is available for the holidays.

If the past is any indication, they won’t last long. The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.

KFC bills them as “hearth warming & hunger inducing.”

The savory firelogs will be sold at select Walmarts and on Walmart.com.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Stocks have their worst day in a month as virus cases surge

Updated: seconds ago
|
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE
Stocks are slumping sharply in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday and deepening last week’s losses, as a troubling climb in coronavirus counts threatens the global economy.

Michigan

Michigan health officials round-table to discuss coronavirus surge

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Today, Michigan logged more than 3,881 new cases which is the highest daily total to date.

News

Notre Dame Day celebration raises money for campus

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame Day is normally held in the spring but was postponed due to the pandemic.

News

Fairfield athletic director in hospital with COVID-19

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Fairfield Athletic Director Mark Hofer is currently in the ICU battling COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths are rising again in the US, as feared

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Health experts had warned that it was only a matter of time before deaths turned upward, given the record-breaking surge in cases engulfing the country.

Latest News

Indiana

Rochester teen accused of planning school shooting appears in court

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Rochester teen accused of planning a school shooting appears in court.

National

Zeta becomes a hurricane as it nears Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

National

Stocks have their worst day in a month as virus cases surge

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE
Stocks are slumping sharply in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday and deepening last week’s losses, as a troubling climb in coronavirus counts threatens the global economy.

National

60,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.

News

South Bend area Toys for Tots in need

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The holidays are right around the corner, and the South Bend area Toys for Tots needs your help collecting toys throughout the community.