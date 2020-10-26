Advertisement

Irish offense explodes against Pitt

The Irish had a balanced offense Saturday getting it done on the ground and in the air.
The Irish had a balanced offense Saturday getting it done on the ground and in the air.
By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Irish easily handled Pitt yesterday with the 45-3 win.

Compared to last week’s Louisville win, it was the offensive explosion Notre Dame needed.

The Irish had a balanced offense Saturday getting it done on the ground and in the air.

Ian Book finished with 312 yards and three touchdowns, doubling his total for the year and surpassing 300 yards for the first time this season.

Book became just the second Irish quarterback in program history to have more than 8000 total yards of offense.

“Ian had a great game,” wide receiver Ben Skowronek said. “He’s a great quarterback. So accurate. He’s a winner. Just being that reliable target for him is what I want to be and helping the team.”

It’s that complete performance that has head coach Brian Kelly pleased.

“Ian’s got great escape ability and he’s very difficult to handle,” Kelly said. “We had in terms of total offense, 434 yards, we had 83 total plays, and we have 40, almost 41 minutes of possession time. If you told me that and 45 points, I would say that’s a pretty good day.”

Notre Dame takes on Georgia Tech on Saturday at 3:30.

