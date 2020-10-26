Indiana reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, 2,009 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 2,009 more coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 3,907 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 164,581 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 2,175 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 24 more coronavirus deaths and 2,765 more cases were reported.

Friday: 27 more coronavirus deaths and 2,519 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 23 more coronavirus deaths and 1,589 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths and 1,766 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 48 more coronavirus deaths and 1,551 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 9,606 (+76) cases and 181 (+11) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 9,271 (+117) cases and 138 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,392 (+31) cases and 61 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 2,011 (+27) cases and 27 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,474 (+23) cases and 28 (+2) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 828 (+0) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 443 (+6) cases and 8 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 378 (+2) cases and 5 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 178 (+5) cases and 3 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

