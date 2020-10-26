Ian Book, Liam Eichenberg earn weekly ACC honors

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A couple of Domers brought home some honors after the 45-3 win against Pittsburgh.

Captain Ian book was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week, while offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Book threw for a season high 312 yards and three touchdowns against Pitt, while rushing for 40 yards.

Eichenberg and the Irish offensive line helped pave the way for 434 yards of total offense on Saturday.

This is the fourth and fifth time Notre Dame football has been awarded weekly ACC honors in 2020.

