Advertisement

Ian Book, Liam Eichenberg earn weekly ACC honors

This is the fourth and fifth time Notre Dame football has been awarded weekly ACC honors in 2020
This is the fourth and fifth time Notre Dame football has been awarded weekly ACC honors in 2020.
This is the fourth and fifth time Notre Dame football has been awarded weekly ACC honors in 2020.(Notre Dame Athletics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A couple of Domers brought home some honors after the 45-3 win against Pittsburgh.

Captain Ian book was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week, while offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week.

Book threw for a season high 312 yards and three touchdowns against Pitt, while rushing for 40 yards.

Eichenberg and the Irish offensive line helped pave the way for 434 yards of total offense on Saturday.

This is the fourth and fifth time Notre Dame football has been awarded weekly ACC honors in 2020.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame focused on Georgia Tech but also looking ahead to Clemson

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says he hasn’t specifically mentioned Clemson to his team ahead of Georgia Tech but his team knows what’s at stake.

Notre Dame

Niele Ivey grateful to be back at Notre Dame

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Ivey is all smiles to be back in the Bend but she means business too.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly challenges Irish players to raise their compete level

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Head coach Brian Kelly says he’s challenging his players to elevate their compete level and not just focus on winning games.

Notre Dame

Irish offense explodes against Pitt

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
The Irish had a balanced offense Saturday getting it done on the ground and in the air.

Latest News

Notre Dame

No. 3 Notre Dame rides big plays to 45-3 win over Pitt

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Ian Book passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns and No. 3 Notre Dame overwhelmed reeling Pittsburgh 45-3.

Notre Dame

Kelly impressed with depth on Pitt’s defensive line

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Pitt has one of the best defenses in the nation. The Panthers are the No. 1 team in the country at stopping the run, and rank second in sacks.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame prepares for Pitt without knowing who will start at quarterback for the Panthers

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Despite the uncertainty at quarterback for the Panthers, Kelly says there is something about the Pitt offense Notre Dame can prepare for.

Notre Dame

Brian Kelly stresses the importance of focusing on mental health

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Fighting Irish running back Jahmir Smith decided to step away from the Notre Dame football program to improve his mental fitness.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame ramps up intensity in practice to prepare for Pitt

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says the Fighting Irish need to play with more intensity so they can put their opponents away.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame wants to get air attack going against tough Pitt defense

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Brian Kelly says Notre Dame will still rely on the run game, but knows if they want to take down Pitt, they’ll have to be able to throw the football.