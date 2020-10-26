Advertisement

Grim record 34 homicides in St. Joseph County this year

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A year unlike any other, 2020 is the most violent year since the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was formed in 1993.

“It’s one call-out after another. They’re not even getting to bed, and the next one was coming in,” explained Commander Mike Grzegorek.

With eight homicides happening in October, 34 people have been killed in 2020 compared to 18 in 2019. CMHU investigates an average 19 homicides per year, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Having to deal with this day to day, having to deal with this and knowing there’s going to be another one around the corner that they’re also going to have to investigate and still do it professionally and still do it with as much hard work as they do is incredibly impressive,” Cotter remarked.

The unit’s hard work is reflected in the homicide solvability average rate of 80 percent. It was 82 percent in 2018; 56 percent in 2019; and was 77 percent in 2020 until the eight October homicides, driving down this year’s rate to 65 percent. The national average is 61 percent of homicide cases solved.

“We have really awesome people here that give it their all, that have a lot of heart, that have a lot of care and compassion for people - empathy - and they’re still driven when that phone rings to get up and go, ‘I’m going to go in, and we’re going to get this solved,'” Grzegorek said.

Cotter believes several factors have contributed to the record number of homicides, such as race concerns, people being shut-in due to the pandemic, and misaimed frustrations. People need to look beyond themselves, he said.

“It’s not just, ‘How do I feel? I respond to it, and then I move on.’ It needs to be more of, ‘How - what I do, how is that going to impact other people?’” Cotter expressed.

Grzegorek said he appreciates every community tip because it could mean one step closer to giving a family closure.

“That’s somebody’s child - and we take that seriously and now they become part of us because we speak for them,” said Grzegorek. “That’s really our goal, to get justice for whoever the victim is.”

