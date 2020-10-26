Fairfield athletic director in hospital with COVID-19

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Fairfield Athletic Director Mark Hofer is currently in the ICU battling COVID-19.

Hofer told the Goshen News this afternoon that he is lucky to be alive and hopes to be home in three-to-five days.

He said he was a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID at the beginning of the month, forcing him into quarantine.

After a few weeks of not showing any symptoms, Hofer started developing a serious fever.

Along with Hofer testing positive, his wife, Joyce, and two of his children also tested positive.

He is the second area athletic director to be sent to the hospital this year due to COVID-19.

West Noble High School AD Tom Schermerhorn was put on a ventilator back in April following his positive test, but recovered and made it home after a few weeks in the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.