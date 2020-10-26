Advertisement

Fairfield athletic director in hospital with COVID-19

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Fairfield Athletic Director Mark Hofer is currently in the ICU battling COVID-19.

Hofer told the Goshen News this afternoon that he is lucky to be alive and hopes to be home in three-to-five days.

He said he was a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID at the beginning of the month, forcing him into quarantine.

After a few weeks of not showing any symptoms, Hofer started developing a serious fever.

Along with Hofer testing positive, his wife, Joyce, and two of his children also tested positive.

He is the second area athletic director to be sent to the hospital this year due to COVID-19.

West Noble High School AD Tom Schermerhorn was put on a ventilator back in April following his positive test, but recovered and made it home after a few weeks in the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

Michigan health officials round-table to discuss coronavirus surge

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Today, Michigan logged more than 3,881 new cases which is the highest daily total to date.

News

Notre Dame Day celebration raises money for campus

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
Notre Dame Day is normally held in the spring but was postponed due to the pandemic.

News

Grim record 34 homicides in St. Joseph County this year

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
St. Joseph County has had almost two times the number of homicides in 2020 as in 2019.

Indiana

Rochester teen accused of planning school shooting appears in court

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Rochester teen accused of planning a school shooting appears in court.

Latest News

News

South Bend area Toys for Tots in need

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The holidays are right around the corner, and the South Bend area Toys for Tots needs your help collecting toys throughout the community.

News

Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Silver Alert has been issued for Raelynn Pebernat, a 15-year-old who is missing from Huntington, Indiana.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 3,881* more coronavirus cases, 29 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 3,881* more coronavirus cases and 29 more deaths on Monday.

Indiana

Man who stabbed son, shot at police in Wabash dies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The man who stabbed his son earlier this month before shooting at police has now died.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, 2,009 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%.

Indiana

US court backs Indiana’s limits on voting time extensions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court has upheld a law unique to Indiana that prohibits voters from asking county judges to extend voting hours beyond the state’s 6 p.m. closing time because of Election Day troubles.