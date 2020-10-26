Advertisement

Day 22: Father of missing South Bend teen asks for community’s help, wants police to intensify search

Three weeks after her disappearance, the father of missing South Bend teen Huda Roushdy holds a press conference in effort to help bring his daughter back home.
By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three weeks after his daughter’s disappearance, the father of missing South Bend teen Huda Roushdy is crying out for help from the community.

“I’m asking everybody to keep looking,” Gasser Roushdy says.

After going 22 days with no luck finding the 15-year-old, Gasser spoke to the media for the first time since his daughter went missing in effort, “...to intensify the search for her," he says.

Huda, who has mental illness and bipolar disorder, was last scene running away from home on around 8 p.m. on October 4th in the 1300 block of Brummit Lane in South Bend.

She’s described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 170 lbs. with curly brown hair and brown eyes. Huda is a master of many looks, but as her father explains, a loving daughter who is in danger.

“Huda needs justice. Justice delayed is justice denied. We need all of us to look for her," Gasser says.

His message not only being directed at community members and police to help intensify the search, but at his daughter as well.

“If you are hearing me, if you are watching me, we all love you, we all miss you. Please call us, please contact us if you can. Your mother is feeling very bad, she’s sick. Please call us when you get the chance. Thank you very much. Thank you," Gasser said before concluding Monday’s press conference.

Gasser says he is also calling out for investigators to revisit any evidence in his daughter’s case, and to extend and intensify the search for Huda.

If you know anything about the disappearance of 15-year-old Huda Roushdy, you are asked to call police or you can submit an anonymous tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers online or by calling 574-288-STOP.

