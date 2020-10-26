County Election Board holds poll worker training sessions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With just nine days until the general election, the County Election Board held training sessions in-person and online via zoom at the County City Building in South Bend today.

The nearly two-hour session included voter information, troubleshooting, and election day information to prepare for November 3rd.

Officials say an estimated 630 poll workers are signed up to work the 41 different voting polls in St. Joseph County this election season.

“We do expect it to be very busy on election day if early voting is any indication," Catherine Fanello, the St. Joseph County Election Board Chair, says. "We will have lines. There is no way to prevent lines. So we ask that everyone be patient, and I know that our poll workers will do the best that they can.”

If you are looking to vote early, it was roughly a 90-minute wait today at the County City Building in South Bend.

Officials say more than 40,000 residents have voted in St. Joseph County so far and expect the total county voter turnout this election season to overwhelmingly exceed the number of votes cast in 2016.

Remember, you have until November 2nd to cast your ballots early.

For more information on early voting, you can head to the county’s website at SJCIndiana.com

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.