Cops & Goblins returns to Four Winds Field Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Stu and Swoop’s annual Cops & Goblins trick or treating event will return to Four Winds Field on Monday.

The event will look a little different because of the pandemic.

Tickets are required for entry, and guests will need to line up by Center Field Gate.

Physical distancing and face masks will be required, and vendors will be spaced out.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available too.

The South Bend Police Department says the event is a great opportunity for community outreach.

“Our officers love engaging with the community members, the community members like to see that the officers are very much like you and I, which is what they are,” said Christine Karsten, South Bend Police Media Liaison. “So, it’s just another way to connect with our community on a different level.”

The event will run from 5 – 7:30 p.m.

