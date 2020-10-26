Advertisement

Cold week ahead...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - COLD AUTUMN WEATHER THIS WEEK... As we head through the end of October, through Halloween, and into November, it continues to look colder than normal overall...some days by a lot. Highs most of the time will be in the 40s and 50s, with lows in the 30s. We have a chance for some scattered showers, mainly lake-effect, tonight and Tuesday. Then a good chance for rain showers Thursday afternoon and night. Beside that, the 10 day forecast shows partly to mostly sunny skies the rest of the days...and those days won’t be too bad...

Tonight: Cloudy and cold with a shower in some areas. Low: 36, Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect showers around. High: 44, Wind: W 6-12

Tuesday night: Clearing and colder with a frost or freeze likely by morning. Low: 30

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine, but still chilly. High: 53

