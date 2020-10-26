Advertisement

Cloudy skies with a minor wind chill Monday

Temperatures much cooler than average for late October
Highs in the 40s feel like the 30s Monday as a few light sprinkles track through Michiana
Highs in the 40s feel like the 30s Monday as a few light sprinkles track through Michiana(WNDU)
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers on the radar. Umbrellas won’t be necessary. High temperatures in the middle 40s, feeling like the 30s with a harsh wind chill in effect.

TONIGHT:

North winds continue less than 10mph overnight. Lows drop into the middle 30s; Feeling like the freezing point. A chilly start to your Tuesday! Mainly dry with cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

Few additional sprinkles near the lakeshore with equally cool temperatures-- just like Monday. Highs in the middle 40s. Well below-average for this time of year. Late sunshine finally peeks through the cloud cover.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One injured in shooting in Benton Township

Updated: moments ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police investigating shooting that injured one person in Benton Township on Sunday.

News

Local Catholic church holds prayer event for Notre Dame students killed in crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Local Catholic church holds prayer event for Notre Dame students killed in crash.

News

County Election Board holds poll worker training sessions

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
With just nine days until the general election, the County Election Board held training sessions in-person and online via zoom at the County City Building in South Bend today.

News

525 Foundation teams up with law enforcement to set up Drug Take Back booths

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The 5-2-5 foundation is working with law enforcement across Michiana to set up Drug Take Back booths so people can safely and easily dispose of their unused prescriptions.

Latest News

News

IU South Bend hosts Party at the Polls

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:15 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Several IUSB students and faculty cast their vote for the 2020 election and had some fun doing it with their Party at the Polls.

News

SB school board member apologizes after former staffer plagiarizes op-ed written under her name

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT
|
By Maria Catanzarite
Leslie Wesley apologizes after a now-terminated staffer of her re-election campaign fabricates a newspaper column written under her name.

News

1 killed in Benton Harbor shooting

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
One person is dead after being shot early this morning near the 500 Block of Catalpa Ave in the City of Benton Harbor.

News

Indiana reports 12 more coronavirus deaths, 2,175 new cases

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 6.9%.

News

2nd Chance: Lumos

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a cat from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

News

Pet Vet: Halloween Tips for Pet Safety

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our pet vet, Dr. David Visser has advice for keeping Halloween festive, rather than frightful for your pets.