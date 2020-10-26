Cloudy skies with a minor wind chill Monday

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers on the radar. Umbrellas won’t be necessary. High temperatures in the middle 40s, feeling like the 30s with a harsh wind chill in effect.

TONIGHT:

North winds continue less than 10mph overnight. Lows drop into the middle 30s; Feeling like the freezing point. A chilly start to your Tuesday! Mainly dry with cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

Few additional sprinkles near the lakeshore with equally cool temperatures-- just like Monday. Highs in the middle 40s. Well below-average for this time of year. Late sunshine finally peeks through the cloud cover.

